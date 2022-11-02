US will work to remove Iran from UN Commission on the Status of Women

The United States will work to remove Iran from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The United States will work to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday.

The effort to evict Iran form the 45-member intergovernmental body comes as the Iranian government has tried to suppress nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that nation's so-called morality police.

CNN's Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

