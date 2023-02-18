The US has recently begun seeing "disturbing" trendlines in China's support for Russia's military and there are signs that Beijing wants to "creep up to the line" of providing lethal military aid to Russia without getting caught, US officials familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

The officials would not describe in detail what intelligence the US has seen suggesting a recent shift in China's posture, but said US officials have been concerned enough that they have shared the intelligence with allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference over the last several days.

