A coalition of US veterans groups is calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the case of an Afghan national who fought alongside US forces and is now facing deportation after being detained at the US-Mexico border.

Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, was apprehended by US Border Patrol in September after crossing the US-Mexico border with a group of migrants. In a letter to Biden on Wednesday the groups said that as an Afgan Special Forces soldier, Safi "served faithfully alongside US Special Operations Forces" in Afghanistan, and "continued to support the Northern resistance against the Taliban" as the US and its allies withdrew forces in August 2021.

