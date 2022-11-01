US Treasury targets ISIS weapons trafficking network in Somalia with sanctions

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday targets ISIS weapons-trafficking network in Somalia with sanctions.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday took its first action against ISIS-Somalia, sanctioning seven individuals and one entities with ties to the terrorist affiliate.

The latest actions build on recent moves by the State and Treasury departments against al-Shabaab, and several of those sanctioned Tuesday also have ties to that militant group.

