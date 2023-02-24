The US Treasury Department on Friday took "one of its most significant sanctions actions to date" to crack down on those aiding Moscow's war against Ukraine, targeting Russia's metals and mining sector, its financial institutions, its military supply chain and individuals and companies worldwide that are helping Moscow avoid existing sanctions.

These latest actions by the Treasury Department are among a series of new measures announced by the Biden administration Friday that are meant to strengthen Kyiv and deter those providing support to Moscow as the war enters its second year without signs of abating.

