US transfers two brothers detained in Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan

The US transferred two brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to Pakistan, the Defense Department announced on February 23, part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to close the prison facility.

The US transferred two brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to Pakistan, the Defense Department announced Thursday, part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to close the prison facility.

Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani were held as detainees in the US' decadeslong war against terror for operating safe houses used by al Qaeda members, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

