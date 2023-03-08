US transfers alleged al Qaeda bomb maker from Guantanamo Bay to Saudi Arabia

The US transferred an alleged al Qaeda bomb maker from Guantanamo Bay to Saudi Arabia, the Defense Department announced on March 8, part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to close the prison facility.

 John Moore/Getty Images

Ghassan Al Sharbi, a 48-year-old Saudi native who has been held in detention at Guantanamo Bay for 20 years, was sent to Saudi Arabia after a review board determined he no longer needed to be held to protect against a "continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States," the Defense Department said. The transfer included a set of security measures, including monitoring, travel restrictions, and continued information sharing.

