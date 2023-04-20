The US transferred an alleged al-Qaeda associate from Guantanamo Bay to Algeria, the Defense Department announced Thursday, part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to close the prison facility.

Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush, a 72-year-old Algerian native who has been held in detention in Guantanamo Bay for 20 years, was sent to Algeria after a review board determined he no longer needed to be held to protect against "a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States," the Defense Department said. The transfer included a set of security measures, including monitoring, travel restrictions and continued information sharing.

