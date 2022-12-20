The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or "dumb" bombs, into precision-guided "smart" bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, according to multiple US officials.

The kits add fins and a precision guidance system to the "dumb" munitions. They are expected to be included in the next security aid package to Ukraine as soon as this week, the sources said, though officials did not say how many JDAMs would be provided, or what specific type.

