Patriot missile defense systems are set to be deployed to Ukraine faster than originally planned and a group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers will complete their training on the systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in the coming days, US defense officials said on Tuesday.

The troops will then move on to Europe for additional training on the two Patriot systems -- one American and one built by the Germans and Dutch -- that will be deployed to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the officials told reporters at Fort Sill.

