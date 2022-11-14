As Russian forces have retreated in Ukraine's south, the Biden administration has announced a slew of new military aid packages for Ukraine, but all were missing a piece of weaponry that Ukraine's military has long sought: the multi-use Gray Eagle drone, armed with Hellfire missiles.

According to two officials, the US has been looking into modifications that can be made to the deadly drone. Changes that would make the potential of losing any -- with their sensitive onboard technology -- less of a danger and possibly increase the likelihood of Ukraine receiving them.

CNN's Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

