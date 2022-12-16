The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country.

"China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with the People's Republic of China (PRC) and advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system. Our goal in creating China House is to help deliver on elements of the Administration's approach to the PRC," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

