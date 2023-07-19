(CNN) — A US soldier in Hawaii is receiving the military’s highest award for valor not in combat on Wednesday for saving a woman’s life and repeatedly fighting off a man who was attacking her.

Spc. Rene Rodriguez, who is stationed in Hawaii with the 25th Infantry Division, told CNN that he was driving home from work last October when he came upon a group of roughly 10 people, standing by as a man was “punching” a woman. The bystanders didn’t appear to be doing anything about it, he said.

