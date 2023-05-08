The US is set to announce a $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, according to a US official familiar with the package, with Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces looming.

The package will include drones, artillery ammunition and air defense missiles, the official said, as well as other capabilities.

