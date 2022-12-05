Chinese government-linked hackers have stolen at least $20 million in US government coronavirus relief funds, a US Secret Service spokesperson told CNN Monday -- the first time the agency has connected Covid-19 fraud to hackers affiliated with a foreign government.

The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration loan money in more than a dozen US states, said Secret Service spokesperson Justine Whelan.

