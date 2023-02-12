wire US says it killed 12 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia airstrike By Paul LeBlanc, CNN Feb 12, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US Africa Command has said it killed 12 al-Shabaab fighters in a remote area of Somalia on Friday in support of that country's federal government and army.No civilians were injured or killed, AFRICOM said in a statement Sunday, given the remote location of the strike, about 472 kilometers northeast of the Somali capital of Mogadishu."Rooting out extremism requires intervention beyond traditional military means," the command said.The US has provided ongoing support to the Somali government since President Joe Biden last year approved a Pentagon request to redeploy US troops the area in an attempt to counter the al-Shabaab terrorist group. The approval to send fewer than 500 troops was a reversal of former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw all US troops from the country in 2020.In recent months, US forces have conducted numerous strikes in the region that have resulted in dozens of al-Shabaab casualties.Last month, the US carried out a strike in Somalia that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, AFRICOM said. A US strike in October killed two members of the terrorist group and a subsequent November strike killed 17 fighters. And in late December, a US strike killed six al-Shabaab militants near the city of Cadale.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. CNN's Gregory Clary and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety SJPD reports overall decrease in crimes in 2022 Local News Healthy Living: Dietitian shares tips for eating healthy this Super Bowl Sunday +3 Education Local kids celebrate Super Red Friday +4 Military Rosecrans Air National Guard members support Chiefs with Mahomes patch More Local News → 1:55 Nice & Mild for Super Bowl Sunday 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:26 National Video Vacant Building Fire 0:21 National Video AA sports banquet 5:37 National Video Beyond The Pages...Christopher Baenninger, Liberal candidate in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne sits down with The Suburban’s Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman
