US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday vowed there would be "real costs" for China if the country went forward with providing lethal aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine.

"From our perspective, actually, this war presents real complications for Beijing. And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance. But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China. And I think China's leaders are weighing that as they make their decisions," Sullivan told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

CNN'S Andrew Millman contributed to this report.

