The US has granted Chevron limited authorization to resume pumping oil from Venezuela following the announcement Saturday that the Venezuelan government and the opposition group have reached an agreement on humanitarian relief and will continue to negotiate for a solution to the country's chronic economic and political crisis, including a focus on the 2024 elections.

A senior Biden administration official described Saturday's announcements as "important steps in the right direction," but noted that there is still much to be done as both parties work toward a more permanent solution to the ongoing crisis. The official also highlighted the license's limited nature saying that they do not expect this to have a tangible impact on international oil prices and that the move is intended as an inducement for the negotiations -- not a reaction to high global oil prices.

