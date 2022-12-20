The US Postal Service on Tuesday announced its intention to deploy at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks by 2028, satisfying a key goal for the Biden administration's climate agenda.

The shift toward electric vehicles, which follows pressure from environmental groups and a funding boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, will see the agency purchase at least 60,000 "Next Generation Delivery Vehicles," of which at least 45,000 will be electric.

