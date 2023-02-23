US plans to expand training of Taiwanese forces

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, soldiers take part in a drill during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, at a military base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan in January.

 Taiwan Presidential Office/AP

The US is planning to increase the number of US troops training Taiwanese forces on the self-governing island in the coming months, according to US officials.

It is unclear how many additional US troops will take part in the expanded training efforts.

