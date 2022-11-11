US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine

The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine.

 Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

As part of the deal, the US will purchase 100,000 rounds of 155mm howitzer ammunition, which will then be transferred to Ukraine through the US.

