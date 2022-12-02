The US Navy is investigating four apparent suicides in a one-month period at a shore-based facility to determine whether the deaths are related in any way and whether sailors had enough mental health and medical support, according to a Navy official familiar with the situation.

The deaths by suicide from October 30 to November 26 involved enlisted sailors at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.