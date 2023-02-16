The US Defense Department released a series of new policies on Thursday to provide additional support to service members and dependents who must travel out of state to receive an abortion, including allowing up to three weeks of administrative leave.

"This policy reflects our continued commitment to taking care of our people and ensuring that the entire force remains ready and resilient," Gilbert Cisneros, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in a memo released Thursday.

