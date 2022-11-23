US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week

The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria.

 Staff/AFP/Getty Images

"We have received additional information that there was a risk to US Troops and personnel," US Central Command said in a short statement on Wednesday. No US service members were injured in the strike, CENTCOM said. They declined to provide any further information on how many troops were put at risk or where they were located in relation to the attack.

