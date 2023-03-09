Senior enlisted US military leaders pushed back against Republican lawmakers' assertions on Thursday that the force is being politicized by what Republicans called "woke" initiatives that the lawmakers claim are hurting recruitment and distracting from the military's mission.

In response to questioning at a congressional hearing from Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, an Army National Guard officer, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston said Waltz's comments about politicizing the military were, in a way, contributing to the politicization.

