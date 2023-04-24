Iranian hackers accessed a US municipal website for reporting unofficial election results in 2020 but were kicked off the network by US military hackers and didn't have any impact on voting, a top US general said Monday.

There was never a risk that vote counts could have been altered because such election night websites report preliminary data rather than certified ballot results. Instead, US officials were concerned that the hackers might use their access to the website to mislead the public by posting fake results.

