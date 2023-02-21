The US military's Special Operations Command says it is investigating a report from a cybersecurity researcher that the command was leaking a trove of unclassified email data on the internet.

On Monday, the command "initiated an investigation into information we were provided about a potential issue with the command's Cloud service," Special Operations Command (SOCOM) spokesperson Ken McGraw said in an email to CNN on Tuesday.

