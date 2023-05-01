The US Marshals Service is still recovering from a February ransomware attack on a computer system holding sensitive law enforcement data and will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

"Most critical tools" related to the affected computer network "were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery" in February, US Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade told CNN in an email, declining to explain what those critical tools were.

CNN's Evan Perez contributed to this report.

