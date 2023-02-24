A year of unprecedented, US-led sanctions designed to isolate one of the world's largest economies has left Russia weakened, but not incapacitated.

Instead of the forecast double-digit GDP drop, Russia's economy contracted by about 3% last year. After an initial crash heralded by President Joe Biden, the country's currency has stabilized. And while US export controls have restricted Russia's ability to obtain necessary components to manufacture some sophisticated military hardware, Russia has found countries willing to help keep its war machine humming.

