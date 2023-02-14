A federal jury in Boston has convicted a prominent Russian businessman for his alleged role in a $90-million insider trading scheme that involved hacking into companies and viewing financial data before it became public.

Vladislav Klyushin, whose cybersecurity firm reportedly contracted with the Kremlin, was convicted after a 10-day trial of conspiring to commit wire and securities fraud, and of a hacking-related charge, the Justice Department said in a statement.

