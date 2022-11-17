As the first full winter of Russia's war with Ukraine sets in, the US is running low on some high-end weapons systems and ammunition available to transfer to Kyiv, three US officials with direct knowledge tell CNN.

The strain on weapons stockpiles -- and the ability of the US industrial base to keep up with demand -- is one of the key challenges facing the Biden administration as the US continues to send billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia. One of the officials said the stockpiles of certain systems are "dwindling" after nearly nine months of sending supplies to Kyiv during the high-intensity war, as there's "finite amount" of excess stocks which the US has available to send.

