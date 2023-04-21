US is making preparations but has not yet made a decision on evacuating personnel from Sudan

Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 21.

 Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The United States government has not yet made a decision about whether to evacuate US diplomatic personnel from Sudan, but preparations are continuing for a potential evacuation, multiple US officials said Friday.

Officials from the White House, State Department, and Defense Department stressed that they are closely monitoring the volatile situation in the country, where hundreds have been killed and injured since intense fighting between rival military factions broke out days ago. Humanitarian organizations have warned of massive consequences if the violence continues.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Haley Britzky, Oren Liebermann, Michael Conte, Nikki Carvajal and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.