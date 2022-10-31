The US Special Envoy for Iran on Monday said the United States is focused on matters on Iran "where we can be useful," and is not currently going to "waste our time" on the nuclear deal "if nothing's going to happen."

Rob Malley said the US is still committed to diplomacy to constrain Iran's nuclear program, but has turned its attention away from efforts on the nuclear deal amid sweeping protests in Iran and transfers of weapons from Tehran to Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

