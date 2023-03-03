The US Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced new requirements for public water facilities to boost their cybersecurity while expressing concern that many facilities have failed to take basic steps to protect themselves from hackers.

The new EPA memo requires state governments to audit the cybersecurity practices of public water systems — and then use state regulatory authorities to force water systems to add security measures if existing ones are deemed insufficient.

