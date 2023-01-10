The US intercepted a shipment of more than 2,000 Iranian assault rifles destined for Yemen, according to a statement from the US military.

The interception took place in international waters in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, US Central Command said. A team from the USS Chinook, a patrol coastal vessel, boarded the other ship along a route historically used to smuggle weapons from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen.

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed reporting.

