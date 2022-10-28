US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new sanctions on the "15 Khordad Foundation" over the attack of author Salman Rushdie, due to the group putting a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head before the August stabbing.

"In response to the attack on author Salman Rushdie, the United States is designating the Iranian entity '15 Khordad Foundation.' Before the attack, this entity had issued and subsequently increased a bounty on Rushdie's life in support of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's order calling for Rushdie's death. We are designating it today for providing financial support for an act of terrorism," Blinken said.

CNN's Samantha Beech contributed to this report.

