The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three officials in Iran's Kurdish region, where dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed in the past week as the Iranian government continues its violent crackdown.

The latest tranche of sanctions comes a day after the United Nation's human rights office sounded the alarm on the mounting death toll from the nationwide protests, saying the situation on the ground is "critical."

CNN's Jomana Karadsheh and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.

