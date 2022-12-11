The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.

"When she finally got on to the US plane, I said, 'Brittany, you must have been through a lot over the last 10 months. Here's your seat. Please feel free to decompress. We'll give you your space,'" Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

