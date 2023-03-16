The US has seen a "significant spike" in aggressive Russian military flights in Syria this month, the commander of US Central Command said Thursday, two days after Russian jets harassed and collided with a US drone over the Black Sea.

Gen. Erik Kurilla told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that Russian ground-attack aircraft fly over US bases loaded with weapons "in an attempt to try and be provocative." He described the Russian flights as "not what we expect of a professional air force."

