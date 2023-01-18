The United States has transferred American munitions stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and plans to send more soon, US and Israeli officials told CNN Wednesday.

A US official told CNN they have moved "some" of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred, and that there are plans to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.

CNN's Jim Sciutto, Jeremy Herb, Katie Bo Lillis and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

