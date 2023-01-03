US officials "have had direct conversations with Russian officials regarding Paul Whelan," an American wrongfully detained in Russia, since the release of fellow wrongfully detained American Brittney Griner, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday.

"Our imperative is to see that outcome brought about swiftly so it doesn't do us any good to speak to the details of that. But we said we are going to be committed, we're going to be relentless, we're going to be creative in doing everything we can to bring about Paul Whelan's return to United States, return to his family," Price said at a State Department press briefing.

CNN's Kylie Atwood and Michael Conte contributed to this report.

