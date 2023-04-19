The US government is tracking more than 650 cases of potential cases of so-called "unidentified aerial phenomenon," commonly known as UFOs, according to the director of the office created last year to focus on the sightings.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, told a Senate Armed Services subcommittee Wednesday that the number of cases was up from the 350 reports referenced in an unclassified intelligence report on unidentified aerial phenomenon released earlier this year.

