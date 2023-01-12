The US government has received over 350 new reports of what the US government terms "unidentified aerial phenomenon," commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021 -- roughly half of which are so far unexplained, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released on Thursday.

According to the report, the Pentagon office responsible for tracking and studying the sightings has preliminarily identified 163 of the reports as "balloon or balloon-entities." A handful of other reports have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events or airborne debris like plastic bags.

