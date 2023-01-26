The Biden administration will continue to grant safe haven to certain Hong Kong residents, extending a program to allow them to remain in the United States without fear of deportation for another two years.

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a memorandum "directing an extension and expansion of the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.