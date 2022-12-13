US DOJ charges 5 Russian and 2 US nationals with conspiring to violate sanctions by smuggling equipment to Russian military

The US Justice Department has charged five Russian nationals and two US nationals for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions by smuggling US-made equipment to the Russian military, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

According to the 16-count indictment, the defendants were associated with two Moscow companies that worked with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to purchase and smuggle sanctioned items -- including semiconductors and other electronic equipment -- from the US to the Russian military.

