US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Thursday announced a joint Justice Department and Commerce Department "strike force" aimed at preventing US adversaries from attaining American technology.

The Disruptive Technology Strike Force will use intelligence and data analytics, Monaco said in a speech at the policy institute Chatham House in London, to target bad actors around the world, to harden supply chains so that technology won't be transferred to adversarial nations, and to quickly identify threats to critical American technology.

