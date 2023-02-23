The US believes the training and equipment it is providing Ukraine will "change the dynamics on the battlefield" in the war against Russia and allow Kyiv's forces to "breach Russian defenses," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins for "CNN This Morning" on Thursday.

"We're training and equipping several brigades of mechanized infantry — that's a pretty substantial capability," Austin said. "In addition to that, additional artillery, and so they'll have the ability to breach Russian defenses and maneuver, and I think that will create a different dynamic."

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting.

