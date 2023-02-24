US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN that he and his Chinese counterpart have not spoken for a "couple of months," with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe refusing to take a call in the wake of the US shootdown of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

"The last time that I talked to him was a couple of months ago," Austin in an interview with Kaitlan Collins for "CNN This Morning" on Thursday.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting.

