The US will likely start to default on its obligations over the summer or in the early fall if Congress doesn't address the debt ceiling before then, according to a new analysis released Wednesday. The timing should become clearer after the 2022 tax revenues come in this spring.

The new projection from the Bipartisan Policy Center is in line with a forecast issued last week by the Congressional Budget Office, which said the default could take place between July and September. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects the so-called X Date to arrive in early to mid-August.

