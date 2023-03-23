US cybersecurity officials are unveiling a new program to warn critical American companies that their systems are vulnerable to ransomware attacks before the hackers can successfully strike.

The new federal program -- details of which were shared exclusively with CNN -- is needed because "the pace and the impact of (ransomware) intrusions are still unacceptable," said Eric Goldstein, a senior official at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

